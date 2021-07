Though the decline corresponds with ether’s price drop, the downward trend in the gas price started in April, before ether’s price crash when the Ethereum gas limit was raised to roughly 15 million on April 22 and the Ethereum scalability solutions took off, according to CoinMetrics. Meanwhile, Flashbots has been helping to move decentralized finance (DeFi) arbitrage bots, which contributed to the high gas prices, off the Ethereum blockchain.