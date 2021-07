The “CaizCoin,” in literal terms, means something permissible. This is synonymous with the Arabic word jaiz, which means halal, permissible, specific, and legal and antonym of illegal, haram, forbidden and prohibited. This coin is a liberal, distinctive, moral, and unique financial concept of crypto trading. It is aimed to bring an ethical revolution in the financial world of cryptocurrency, as it is far away from the treacherous and fraudulent world of the modern economic arena of opportunism and violence.