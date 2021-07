The cloud computing industry is expected to grow substantially in the coming months driven by the rapid digitalization and commercialization of 5G, among other factors. So, it could be wise to bet now on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Teradata (TDC), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), and Box (BOX). We think they are all well-positioned to gain from the industry tailwinds. Read on.The demand for cloud-based solutions has increased significantly over the past few months thanks to the continuation of remote working and increasing adoption of cloud platforms by organizations worldwide that are seeking to make their operations more efficient and less expensive.