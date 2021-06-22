Cancel
Polywhale Finance founders accused of rug pull amid abrupt shut down

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers of Polywhale Finance, a leading yield farm on the Polygon network, have abandoned the project in what appears to be an elaborate exit scam worth over $1 million, cryptocurrency news outlet Crypto Briefing reported Monday. Polywhale Finance's founders are being accused of pulling a “soft rug” exit scam by...

The Bitcoin King Arrested – Bad News For July 7th with Give Directly

The Bitcoin King Arrested – Bad News For July 7th with Give Directly. Depending on which articles you read and who you ask, Bitcoin is looking bearish or bullish. Our professional projection remains the same. Bitcoin will go up and bitcoin will go down. However, if ancillary stories are any indication of the future, perhaps it’s bearish the Bitcoin King has been arrested in Brazil. Binance has suspended euro bank transfers. And Elon Musk’s latest attempt to pump Doge has failed miserably.
Will the Bonds Pull Down the Market?

Should we talk about bonds? Everyone else is. I said earlier in the week, when I noted I expected an early July pullback, that I had no idea what it was that could make the market pullback. Why? Because if I knew, it would be priced in already. Yet it turns out folks think it's bonds.
Look Out for US and Local Financial Stocks Next Week

In South Africa, company releases are expected to taper down next week. Tongaat Hulett (Full-Year Results): Per the company, headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to deteriorate to a loss of between 622 cents and 640 cents compared to HEPS of 90 cents in FY20. EPS is expected to be substantially higher y/y, due to the ~R3.3 billion profit on the disposals of the Starch, Namibia and Eswatini operations. HEPS excludes the profit on disposal.
Elon Musk Slams Bitcoin, Ethereum Scalability Issues

Elon Musk has criticized the two leading blockchains for their transaction rates and fees. He also said that he thought there was “merit” to using Dogecoin as a base layer blockchain. Elon Musk has weighed in on crypto once again. This time, he’s taken aim at Bitcoin and Ethereum. Elon...
International Public Partnership (INPP)

Cineworld, United Utilities, and Compass results in spotlight on Thursday. Cineworld Group PLC (LON:CINE) will report its final results on Thursday in what many are expecting to be something of a horror show as the pandemic battered the cinema industry.... Cineworld, United Utilities and Keywords among big names in next...
Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's market regulator on Saturday said it would block Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) Ltd's plan to merge the country's top two videogame streaming sites, Huya (NYSE:HUYA) and DouYu, on antitrust grounds. Tencent first announced plans to merge Huya and DouYu last year in a tie-up designed to streamline...
Historic Levels of Realized Losses

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Over the last 55 days, there has been a historic amount...
Nvidia, AMD Fall As Growth Worries Mount, Chips Shortage Seen Lasting

Investing.com – Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) shares fell nearly 2% each as worries over economic growth gripped market players and the shortage of chips looked like having an extended run. Bullish reports on Nvidia by Oppenheimer and Truist Securities were ignored. So was Goldman Sachs’ on AMD. Chipmakers of...
Crypto Investors Are Pouring Millions Into Blockchain Projects

Everyone wants to invest in blockchain. At least, that’s the impression one gets from the daily funding announcements that are eagerly reported by crypto news media. Here are the latest projects attracting capital from the industry’s VC heavyweights. The Future of Debt-Free Liquidity Provision. Unbound Finance is a defi treasury...
Meitu loses $17.3million on Bitcoin, gains $14.7million on Ether

Software company Meitu Inc. has reportedly lost up to $17.3 million on its Bitcoin investments. On the flip side, amid the recent crypto market crash, the firm saw a profit of about $14.7 million on its Ether holdings. The Hong Kong-based firm, popular for its Photoshop filter app, invested a...
Alphabet Slips As States Sue, Alleging App Store Monopoly

Investing.com – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was down 1.8% in Thursday’s premarket trading, a day after several states took it to court alleging the company operates an illegal monopoly with its Google Play app store. The suit adds to the pile of litigations against the company in U.S. and Europe over its...
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks to Buy in Q3 for Long-Term Growth

The market pulled back from its highs Thursday, as Wall Street takes a breather and a chance to grab some profits after running all three major indexes to records ahead of the 4th of July. Investors re-entered tech stocks back in mid-May, as the Nasdaq and market-movers from Apple AAPL to Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) ADBE reached attractive entry points.
U.S. Consumer Borrowing Jumped by Most on Record in May

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer credit surged in May by the most on record, reflecting a jump in non-revolving loans that underscores solid household spending. Total credit climbed $35.3 billion from the prior month after an upwardly revised $20 billion gain in April, Federal Reserve figures showed Thursday. On an annualized basis, borrowing rose 10% in May. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for a $18 billion gain.
2 Building Material Stocks to Buy Following Strong Housing Data

The red-hot housing industry reported improving supply last month amid surging inflation rates and plunging lumber prices. As the demand for housing remains high given low borrowing costs and a heightened desire for improved living spaces ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for construction and building materials is likely to rise. So, we believe building material companies Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and BlueLinx (BXC) should benefit in the coming months. Read on.The housing industry has been one of the best performers amid the pandemic. Ultra-low interest rates and increasing consumer interest in house purchases have been helping the industry grow significantly. The home sales index, which is based on contract signings, rose 8% to 114.7 in May 2021, representing the highest reading for this metric since May 2005. Also, contract signings increased 13.1% year-over-year. However, median home prices increased 23% year-over-year to a $361,750 record high for the four-week period ended June 20.
Escaping To The Country May Be Leading To An Extreme Real Estate Bubble Setup

The past few years have seen housing prices skyrocket as flippers, speculators and traditional buyers jump into home buying or selling to relocate to different areas throughout the U.S. One interesting facet of this phenomenon recently hit NBC news over the past few days related to the super-hot Boise, Idaho, and Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, markets. Home prices in the Boise area have skyrocketed higher by more than 30% in just 12 months. In Coeur D'Alene, home prices have risen more than 85% in the past 12 months.
Crypto Price Warning: Goldman Sachs Issues Surprise Future Of Bitcoin And Ethereum Prediction

The explosion in bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices has catapulted digital assets into orbit this year, with the crypto market's performance demanding Wall Street's attention. Bitcoin's rally, adding almost 300% to the bitcoin price over the last 12 months, has been dwarfed by ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin by value. The ethereum price has added some 800% since this time last year.

