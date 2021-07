We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Peter Green was long gone…and Jeremy Spencer had left as well. The two guitarists who had helped found the band Fleetwood Mac as a blues drenched rock band were on to other things. Drugs and a weird religious cult mostly. Mick Fleetwood decided to move the band from the blues idiom to a more pop based form by adding American Bob Welch to the band along with allowing Christine McVie to be a full fledged member. Welch’s dreamy stylings and McVie’s pop songs were a nice addition to the band’s fifth album, “Future Games” that came out in 1971.