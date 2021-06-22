Be better, Rutland

This past spring, the Rutland High School Girls’ Varsity Tennis team amassed a record of 13-1 in the regular season, making them No. 2 in the state and earning the title of “Southern Vermont League Champions.” To honor this, T-shirts proclaiming this accomplishment were made for the players. I was proudly wearing mine at a local store and it caught the eye of the cashier. After reading it, her response was not congratulatory. Instead, this person chose to overlook this well-earned distinction and hijack it by commenting, “It should say 'Raiders.'”