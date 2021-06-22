Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Be better, Rutland

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 17 days ago

This past spring, the Rutland High School Girls’ Varsity Tennis team amassed a record of 13-1 in the regular season, making them No. 2 in the state and earning the title of “Southern Vermont League Champions.” To honor this, T-shirts proclaiming this accomplishment were made for the players. I was proudly wearing mine at a local store and it caught the eye of the cashier. After reading it, her response was not congratulatory. Instead, this person chose to overlook this well-earned distinction and hijack it by commenting, “It should say 'Raiders.'”

www.rutlandherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Raiders#High School Girls#Rutland High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy