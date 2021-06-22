Australia to challenge UNESCO's Great Barrier Reef proposal

There are few places on Earth where life under the water is as thrilling and extraordinary as it is on land. Australia is a world-beater in this regard with seas teeming with beauty. It is, of course, home to one of the greatest natural wonders in the world, the Great Barrier Reef, but also a whole host of other vibrant reefs including the extraordinary coral wonderland Ningaloo – and there are so many different ways to enjoy them on a future trip Down Under.