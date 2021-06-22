Your tax dollars are paying for steep discounts in Covered California plans
(Sacramento, CA) — One-point-six million people have enrolled in Covered California, a new record for the health care plan. New data from Covered California shows 139-thousand people have signed up for expanded financial help since April 12th when lower premiums were made available through the American Rescue Plan. Covered California is offering coverage for as low as one-dollar per month for people who received unemployment benefits this year. Your tax dollars subsidize this low price offering.www.kabc.com