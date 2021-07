Felician University, the Franciscan University of New Jersey, is seeking an academically qualified specialist to teach, administer and develop curriculum in its undergraduate and graduate business programs in the area of management/entrepreneurial studies. Candidates should have experience teaching in traditional and online environments and must be willing to pursue Felician online certification. The successful candidate has an educational background in the fundamentals of his/her discipline as well as significant practical experience to bring to class discussions and case analyses.