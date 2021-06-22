Cancel
This Summer, I’m Packing My Suitcase With a Grady’s Cold Brew Kit

By Lauren Josep h
Epicurious
 17 days ago

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’m excited to travel again this summer—but I’m nervous to leave my coffee setup behind. To anyone who has really honed their slightly obsessive, somewhat embarrassingly labored coffee routine in isolation, I sympathize. The idea of having weak filter coffee with my family or submitting to an Airbnb K-Cup situation might have been fine before the pandemic. But now that I spent a year inside making coffee a hobby in addition to a morning wake-up aid, the idea pains me. It’s a tiny, dumb pain that’s mostly dulled next to the big joy of seeing family again—but still.

