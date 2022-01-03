ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Brewery and restaurant with skyline views now open next to Summit Seltzer

By Emma Way
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1hRK_0abeNFpc00

A new brewery called Midnight Mulligan is now open in Wesley Heights.

The big picture: The once-industrial strip of Thrift Road is now a booming food and drink district with the East Coast’s first spiked seltzer brewery , a dog bar , a popular high-end restaurant , a ghost kitchen collective , and now a new brewery and restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fd8Rp_0abeNFpc00

What to expect: The 10,000-square-foot brewery and restaurant has an expansive 3,000-square-foot patio with skyline views. The taproom serves a number of beers brewed in-house as well as a couple spiked seltzers from neighbor Summit Seltzer.

  • The best seat in the house is in front of the fireplace in Midnight Mulligan’s private event space, which also has direct access to the patio (and views).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WT4A9_0abeNFpc00

Yes, but: Another brewery?! We knew you were thinking it. Head brewer Jeff Bowman knows it too. “We’re different,” he tells me. “We’re going to be a modern brewpub.”

[Related Axios guide: Complete list and map of Charlotte’s 30+ local breweries, plus the most popular beer at each ]

The beer: Midnight Mulligan launched with six beers brewed in-house, plus some collaborations. An Oregon native and Birdsong Brewing veteran, Bowman focuses on West Coast-style beers. In addition to IPAs, it offers lagers, sours, stouts and a variety of seasonal beers.

  • “Go big or go home,” is the West Coast spirit Bowman hopes to emulate at Midnight Mulligan, he says. That means, “jam as much hop flavor and aroma into the beers as we can, while still being as balanced and clean and session-able.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnCBV_0abeNFpc00

Food: The brewery will also have a simple, but elevated food menu, restaurateur Kevin Parker tells me. Led by executive chef Jzhanece Frierson, menu highlights include the burger, mac and cheese with prime rib, a salmon BLT and anything topped with Midnight Mulligan’s scratch-made beer cheese.

  • Parker has been a fixture in Charlotte’s dining scene for decades and most recently served as executive chef at The Hotel Tavern in West Jefferson, N.C.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWVwM_0abeNFpc00

Mac and cheese topped with short rib.

Location: Midnight Mulligan’s exact address is 2215 Thrift Rd., Unit A.

Here’s a look around:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GzvU_0abeNFpc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nSP6_0abeNFpc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUwEc_0abeNFpc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVJZ6_0abeNFpc00

Kevin Parker and Jeff Bowman. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpOg3_0abeNFpc00

Taproom burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn6Ry_0abeNFpc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2Cxk_0abeNFpc00

Blackened salmon BLT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZmjo_0abeNFpc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuTGt_0abeNFpc00

Salmon and veggies off the small plates menu is one of chef Frierson’s favorite dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gu53S_0abeNFpc00

Editor’s note: This article has been refreshed with new photos and information about the now-open brewery. It was last updated on January 3, 2022.

The post Brewery and restaurant with skyline views now open next to Summit Seltzer appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

4 places to dine in an igloo in Charlotte

“Igloos” are one of those pandemic-era innovations that have become seasonal fixtures at some of our favorite spots. Goodyear House Goodyear House has six igloos. Each fits up to 6 people, including room for a high-top or stroller. Details: There’s a two-hour time limit per igloo. Time slots vary, with more available on Thursdays, Fridays, […] The post 4 places to dine in an igloo in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

East Coast-style pizzeria now open in Optimist Park

The new Optimist Park pizza spot, Bird Pizzeria, was started by husband and wife duo Kerrel and Nkem Thompson. Why it matters: The 125-year-old building that was formerly home to the Strudel Shop has gotten a new lease on life. Nkem Thompson says it was that perfectly imperfect spot they had been looking for. “When we […] The post East Coast-style pizzeria now open in Optimist Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Sneak Peek: Resident Culture’s new South End taproom opens Friday

Resident Culture, the popular brewery that quickly turned heads with its space and hazy beers after its 2017 opening in Plaza Midwood, now is taking its talents to South End. And it’s bringing a few friends along with it. Inside a 17,000-square-foot space on Bland Street, the new Resident Culture will also be home to […] The post Sneak Peek: Resident Culture’s new South End taproom opens Friday appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Popular sub shop Capriotti’s expands to Charlotte with 10 locations

The Delaware-born sandwich shop Capriotti’s has opened its first Charlotte-area location in Fort Mill and plans to open nine more throughout Charlotte. This Delawarean is very excited. (Delaware is the tiny state east of Maryland and south of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in case you were unsure.) The big picture: The humble 1970s sub shop in […] The post Popular sub shop Capriotti’s expands to Charlotte with 10 locations appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
State
Oregon State
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
West Jefferson, NC
Axios Charlotte

Halal Cart family opens restaurant with all your favorites

Halal Street Food is bringing a taste of Uptown to MoRa Point. The new restaurant, which opened just before the new year, offers favorites from Uptown’s Halal Street Cart, and other new menu items like crepes, kebabs, and salads.  Why it matters: It’s another local success story. Halal Street Food is owned by the same […] The post Halal Cart family opens restaurant with all your favorites appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $310K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 715 Graham Street 303: $495,000 Neighborhood: Uptown Realtor: Chris Simmons at The Redbud Group Features: Tons of natural light, huge windows, gorgeous kitchen, industrial modern design, 20-foot ceilings.  Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,879 […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $310K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

January live music: 10 biggest shows in Charlotte this month

Proudly presented by Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A., offering state-of-the-art audiology services to help you hear every musical note. Book your appointment online. We’ve already sent out our list of the biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in 2022. Now let’s focus on what’s coming January. State of play: Venues have been announcing vaccination […] The post January live music: 10 biggest shows in Charlotte this month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Looking to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Audiologist at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates. Details Reporter at Axios Charlotte. Details Director of Marketing at Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. Details. Pastry Chef at […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Parker
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 15 things to do in Charlotte the first week of 2022

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by EchoPark Automotive. Don’t plan your day around car shopping – with EchoPark, you can find your new car in less than an hour. MONDAY, JANUARY 3 Ice Skating Whitewater Center | 10am to 10pm, through mid-Feb. | $25 Day Pass, $6 parking | Details  Why you should go: Whether […] The post Weekday Planner: 15 things to do in Charlotte the first week of 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

See inside: 3 most popular home tours of 2021

Our Home Tour Series is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent. The best part of my job is showing you inside the prettiest homes in Charlotte. So, […] The post See inside: 3 most popular home tours of 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Mac’s Speed Shop is expanding again

Mac’s Speed Shop is adding a new location in Concord that’ll be near Concord Mills, just off the I-85 Speedway Blvd exit. Expect an opening in late spring/early summer 2022, the restaurant group said in a statement Monday. Details: The new Mac’s will be at 8021 Concord Mills Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse used to […] The post Mac’s Speed Shop is expanding again appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Black-owned brewery and burger joint coming to NoDa

Atlanta-based Hippin Hops Brewery is coming to NoDa in the summer of 2022. Why it matters: It’s Georgia’s first Black-owned brewery and it’s expanding to Charlotte, which hasn’t had a Black-owned business making and selling beer since Three Spirits closed in 2019.  Next year Charlotte will have two, with Weathered Souls Brewery Co. opening in […] The post Black-owned brewery and burger joint coming to NoDa appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Breweries#Mac And Cheese#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Summit Seltzer#Birdsong Brewing#Blt
Axios Charlotte

Retail roundup: The latest on store openings in and around Charlotte

Locally owned retailers and national chains alike continued to open or announce opening plans for Charlotte this fall. Buying local: Though it’s undoubtedly been a tough two years for most retailers, there’s been an anecdotal shift in strong support for local operators during the pandemic. Three in five (58% of) shoppers said at least one […] The post Retail roundup: The latest on store openings in and around Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

9 best new restaurants in Charlotte, right now

If 2020 was the year of takeout, 2021 marked the return of dine-in, at least for many. The big picture: Diners filled restaurants again after vaccines became more available in spring and summer, and with them, new restaurants had to overcome shortages of all kinds, but blossomed anyway. We’re here to highlight the very best […] The post 9 best new restaurants in Charlotte, right now appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment

The team behind Craft Tasting Room and Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails is expanding into west Charlotte with a new restaurant that owner Alyson Davis describes as a Mexican-inspired tortilleria and agave bar. It’s called Maíz, Agua, Sal — or MAS for short — and will have a rooftop patio with skyline views. Maíz, Agua, […] The post Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open

Tucked away between North Davidson and Brevard is a new divey, artsy, maybe soon-to-be cultural center: A bar called Starlight on 22nd. It’s the brainchild of Ruth Ava Lyons and Paul Sires, the former owners of Center of the Earth art gallery in NoDa. Context: Lyons and Sires are self-pronounced “NoDa Arts District OG pioneers.” […] The post Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Suffolk Punch is adding a taproom and beer garden at a revamped plaza at SouthPark mall

Suffolk Punch, the brewery that opened in 2017 and quickly became one of the most popular hangouts in South End, is expanding into SouthPark. What’s happening: The new indoor-outdoor facility will anchor a freshly renovated part of the mall, at the West Plaza where California Pizza Kitchen is (near Dick’s). Mall owner Simon Property Group […] The post Scoop: Suffolk Punch is adding a taproom and beer garden at a revamped plaza at SouthPark mall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Charlotte

Outdoor guide: 7 places to ski and snowboard within 3 hours of Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Ski season is finally here, just in time to gift the skier or snowboarder in your life lift tickets. Luckily, North Carolina has a handful of options for those […] The post Outdoor guide: 7 places to ski and snowboard within 3 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Grocery supply chain shortages extend beyond cream cheese

You may’ve noticed bare shelves recently in Charlotte grocery stores where you’d normally find staples like whipped cream, bacon and vegetable oil. What’s happening: National cream cheese shortages have been widely reported. But local grocery stores are also seeing shortages of other products amid ongoing supply-chain challenges. Why it matters: From bagel shops and cafes to your […] The post Grocery supply chain shortages extend beyond cream cheese appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy