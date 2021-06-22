TV Schedule

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that three of their most popular channels are now available on YouTube TV as optional add-ons. YouTube TV is a live television streaming service with more than 3 million current subscribers. Cinedigm's trio of premium networks that launched include family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.