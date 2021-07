1999 was a good year for country superstar Tim McGraw. Although, by that time, McGraw was no stranger to a number one hit song or a number one album. Just five years prior, McGraw released the best-selling country album of 1994 with Not a Moment too Soon. A year later, in 1995, McGraw released his third studio album which debuted at number one. In 1997 McGraw released Everywhere. The album topped the country charts and reached number two on the Billboard 200.