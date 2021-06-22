Cancel
MLB

Colorado’s Tapia puts 17-game hit streak on the line against Mariners

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies (30-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-36, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.58 ERA, 2.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rockies +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Colorado will play on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 23-15 on their home turf. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .289, last in the majors. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .358.

The Rockies are 5-27 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .328.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 32 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), German Marquez: (cramps), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

