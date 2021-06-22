Cancel
Business

Futran Solutions Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem As Consulting Partner

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuck Creek customers will be able to leverage Futran’s expertise to build their in-house competency in Duck Creek solutions and to use Futran’s “Make it Ez” framework to accelerate their digital transformations. New-Jersey-based digital technology organization Futran Solutions announced that it has been named a consulting partner of Duck Creek...

#Consulting#Digital Technology#Duck Creek Technologies#Saas#P C#The Duck Creek Platform#Business Analysis#Front Ends Integrations#Data Solutions#Ezapp#Ezbot#Quick Quote#Fnol
