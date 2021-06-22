Cancel
Dungeons & Dragons comes to life in Dark Alliance on Xbox, Game Pass, PlayStation and PC

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to join the Companions of the Hall? Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is here, fully playable with cross-play support on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 PC, PS5, PS4 and, best of all, Xbox Game Pass. Available to purchase and download – or just download free...

