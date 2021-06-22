Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, SD

Madison Beer On Mental Health

gowatertown.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing under the difficult lens of social media since the age of 12, Madison Beer knows far too well the impact online bullying can have on a person’s mental health. In this episode of the Spout Podcast, she shares how the advice society gives to young people on handling public scrutiny is not practical. She speaks out on the challenges of being healthy and brave in an abusive online world and how if she's not careful, her fame could stunt her art. We also find out what goes on in her DM's, who her current obsession is, what career she'd like to explore next, and what she would do if she had a time machine.

www.gowatertown.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, SD
Madison, SD
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Bullying#The Spout Podcast#Dm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Podcast
Related
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Behavioral Health vs. Mental Health: How Are They Different?

If you’ve done research on mental health, you may have seen references to behavioral health and wondered what it is and how the two are different. Although behavioral and mental health are related, it’s important to understand what makes each one unique and how they influence each other, especially if you are considering a career in this field.
Mental Healthlowerbuckstimes.com

Adding mental health professionals in schools

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Josh Gottheimer introduced the Mental Health in Schools Excellence Program Act. This legislation addresses the shortage of mental health professionals, like school psychologists, social workers and counselors. Specifically, authorization is granted to establish partnerships between the Department of Education and eligible graduate programs to cover up...
HealthLockport Union-Sun

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Racism and mental health

The amazing contributions and work by African Americans each and every day was celebrated during Juneteenth. Juneteenth, which is short for “June Nineteenth,” marks the day when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read general order No. 3, announcing the end of the Civil War and declaring that all enslaved people were freed. This came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth commemorates the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest running African American holiday.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Demystifying Mental Health Misconceptions in Athletes

A well-balanced state of mind is extremely important for athletes who seek to achieve high performance and development. Athletes experience additional risk factors that may exacerbate the onset of mental health disorders when compared with everyone else. When athletes are treated for physical injuries, doctors may focus on remediating the...
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Comprehensive Mental Health Platforms

AbleTo, one of the market leaders in the realm of behavioural health and wellness in digital and virtual spaces, has launched an all-encompassing mental health platform that is designed to combine the knowledge of clinical practice and expertise with the convenience and utility of digital tools to help users get the care that they need.
Salida, COmilehighcre.com

Groundbreaking: Mental Health Facility in Salida

Solvista Health and GH Phipps have broken ground on a new mental health facility in Salida that will provide holistic care to individuals and their families. The architect is HGF Architects. The new 15,000-square-foot mental health facility will house services devoted to substance use withdrawal treatment, acute mental health treatment,...
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

PROMISE destigmatizes mental health for farmers

Colby Hardin managed his depression since he was diagnosed at 18. With medication, he kept it under control throughout college, while working at Mississippi State University’s dairy farm. He fell in love with dairy work, and after graduation took a job managing a 300-unit dairy farm at a prison in...
Mental HealthMichigan Daily

Navigating mental health resources on campus

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. A 2018 report from the American College Health Association found that over 40% of U.S. college students had “felt so depressed they had difficulty functioning.” A Reuters Health report found that suicidal thinking, self-harm and extreme depression more than doubled between 2007 and 2018.
Mental HealthSioux City Journal

State and UIowa launch ‘Center for School Mental Health’

Iowa’s Department of Education announced Wednesday it’s committing $20 million of federal pandemic aid toward a new University of Iowa-based “Center for School Mental Health” that will, among other things, offer teacher training and needs assessments statewide. The new Iowa Center for School Mental Health will work with the state...
Bucklin, MOLinn County Leader

Mental Health Specialist addresses Legion

On Sunday evening, June 20, at the Bucklin Post 57 Legion Hall, Dawn Johnson, a mental health training specialist at Kirksville Preferred Family Health, gave a program on suicide prevention to the Post 57 legionnaires. Johnson explained the "QPR" technique: Question - Persuade - Refer. Johnson, a retired U.S. Army veteran, stated that a traumatic experience was the most likely suicide activator.
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Vanessa Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer launch skincare line

Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer have launched a skincare line. The 32-year-old actress has teamed up with the 22-year-old singer to release their Know Beauty line that specialises in DNA personalisation. Vanessa told BAZAAR.com: “We both have had such a long skincare journey. We were like, ‘There should be an...
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Accessing mental health care in Fairbanks

To the editor: Thank you to Melody Heath and Lane Delventhal for highlighting mental health needs in their July Fourth letter to the editor. I appreciate how frustrating it can be when staffing changes result in a change in therapist. I would like to provide some information about services at Alaska Behavioral Health.
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

Mental health challenges intensify

It was about a year ago when Marie Vajana’s life went topsy-turvy. First she lost her job due to COVID. As her money ran out, she had a hard time paying the rent on her house and ended up in court fighting her eviction. “What made things worse was I...
shu.edu

Two Opportunities to Earn a Social Media Certificate in Fall 2021

If you've set your sights on strengthening your social media skills, you will have two opportunities this fall to accomplish that goal. Seton Hall's Online Social Media Certificate Program, offered by the University's Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies (CEPS), will run two cohorts in Fall 2021. August 23...
Relationship Adviceaskapril.com

11 Of The Best Tips For Millennial Dating

Whether you’re a Millennial yourself or you’re dating Millennials, the modern world of online dating, the prevalence of dating apps and social media DM’s, and the lack of real-life organic connection can seem overwhelming. There’s also a common preconceived idea that Millennials are bad at dating or that it’s hard...
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Wale: He’s ‘Extremely Sick,’ Is Taking A Social Media Hiatus

Wale spoke to his followers on Instagram Wednesday, informing them that he’s taking a social media hiatus due to being “extremely sick.” Until further notice, management will be in charge of his social media accounts. “I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” revealed Wale on his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy