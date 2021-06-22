Cancel
JMU holding celebration for class of 2020

By news desk
breezejmu.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a postcard sent by the Office of University Events, JMU is holding a celebration for JMU alumni for the class of 2020 on Sept. 3. Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, retweeted a tweet by JMU Student News on Monday that contained a photo of the postcard. Last year’s commencement was originally delayed last April, with plans for in-person celebrations that were further delayed in August. JMU virtually conferred degrees May 8.

www.breezejmu.org
