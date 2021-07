Let's go back, back to the times of the game Quake and Joni Mitchell's "Blue." 50 years ago, everyone listened to Mitchell sing about her old man or drinking a case of you and probably cried about it. Then, 25 years later, they started to battle monsters in a maze-like setting for the first Quake game. In any other world, it'd be a fun coincidence that they were released on the same day 25 years apart. But for us, we all suddenly want them to be one thing.