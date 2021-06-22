Alcohol Abuse in the Time of Covid – Solving Our Society’s Drinking Problem Starts With Each of Us

A Washington Post headline the other day caught my eye – Americans re-emerge after pandemic isolation: ‘Like the end of Prohibition’ . Headlines have been suggesting for a while that we should expect a wild re-opening when people are finally free of the pandemic isolation. Let’s party! But relating the end of the lockdown to the end of Prohibition seems like a non-sequitur to me. I guess the intended correlation is that people were restricted by government regulation during the Prohibition era, and also restricted by government regulation during the lockdowns. But the correlation I see between drinking culture during the pandemic and prohibition is the opposite of what’s suggested in that article. After years of not being free to choose to drink Americans celebrated personal freedom at the end of Prohibition, but in many instances during the isolation of the Covid pandemic lockdowns, many Americans have been increasingly trapped in a downward spiral of addiction to alcohol that is anything but freeing. Not all Americans of course. But far too many. Far too many people are now struggling with drinking problems for this to be considered anything other than a health crisis in its own right.