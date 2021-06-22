Cancel
Dave the kitten brings 'immense joy' to Clacton care home

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA kitten called Dave brought in by a care home after a request by a resident has brought "immense joy and happiness". Staff at Edensor Care Centre in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, invited residents to add wishes to a wishing tree - and one responded saying they would like a cat to look after.

