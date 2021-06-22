Dave the kitten brings 'immense joy' to Clacton care home

VANCOUVER, B.C. (PRWEB) July 05, 2021. 6-year-old Alessia and her mom Mirabela launch Streets of Hope, an inspiring opening collection from their new lifestyle, wellness, and homewares brand, AlessiaAdora. When the COVID-19 pandemic turned Alessia and Mirabela’s lives upside down, they found themselves spending more time together, finding new and creative projects to bring more joy into their lives and community. As the mom & daughter duo worked, played, created, and collaborated, Mirabela realized that it was time to share her passions with the world. She developed an idea for a brand that would connect conscious and creative families with eco-friendly, high-quality products for a more positive lifestyle. That’s when AlessiaAdora was born.