First Flag - Sung Joo Hyun- Episode 32 - GPITHM Podcast Network

#157 Andrew Brokos: Host of "Thinking Poker" & Author of "Play Optimal Poker 1 & 2" Today’s guest on Chasing Poker Greatness is the author of “Play Optimal Poker 1 & 2” and the host of the Thinking Poker podcast, the bearded wonder himself Andrew Brokos.Brokos’ resume includes being a coach at both Red Chip Poker & Tournament Poker Edge, writing regularly for Two Plus Two magazine, and was also a past contributor to CardPlayer magazine as well as a sponsored PokerStars pro.Oh yeah, he’s also pretty good at playing cards as well. He has close to $1 million in cashes in the live MTT arena but his bread and butter has been terrorizing the fine citizens in the cash game streets of online poker.Brokos is one of the genuine good human beings in the world of poker who, as far as I can tell, always tries to create as much value as he possibly can for anyone who consumes his content.In today’s conversation, Brokos and I are going to dive deep into a whole host subjects including:Our deep love for Thinking Poker co-host and CPG regular Carlos Welch.Solvers, tells, and cbets ... oh my!Being at peace with making decisions despite feeling loads of uncertainty.And much, MUCH more!So without any further ado, I bring to you world-class podcaster, author, teacher, and poker player… the great Andrew Brokos.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.