Six Rivers Seeks Comment on Post-August Complex Restoration
The Six Rivers National Forest’s Mad River Ranger District is kicking off public scoping for the Mad River August Complex Restoration Project (August Complex Restoration Project), as required by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA). As part of the project NEPA requirements, the Forest Service is initiating a 30-day scoping period from June 25 through July 26, 2021. During the scoping period, the Forest Service will host two public engagement meetings where the public can learn more about the project and ask questions:kymkemp.com