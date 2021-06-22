Letter from Board of Ed to Public Schools Faculty, Staff and Administration

As this school year comes to a close, we want to celebrate and thank each of you for your extraordinary efforts these past fifteen months. We could never have imagined how much the world would change during this period of time or the countless ways you would adapt and evolve the educational experience to support our students. We are immensely proud of all that you have accomplished this year. Thanks to your compassion, professionalism, and courage, our students had the opportunity to spend almost all of their school days learning in person this year. Additionally, the strength of your relationships, your trust in one another, and your commitment to our students positioned us well to address these challenges with confidence and resolve.