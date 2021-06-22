131 paving project to begin June 28

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCADILLAC — The third and final Michigan Department of Transportation summer road project in Wexford County is scheduled to begin June 28. Starting next Monday, MDOT will start this project that invests $2.9 million to resurface nearly 5.5 miles of U.S. 131 from Business U.S. 131 (exit 177) to Boon Road (exit 183) near Cadillac. The project will involve milling the existing surfaces and then putting down a new one. It also will add safety benefits to the roadway, including new rumble strips and pavement markings.

