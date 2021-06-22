Today in history: Fire lives a week in boulevard park

The prevailing drought, which has a record of several months as summer opens in Wexford County, has many ramifications. Lost crops, forest fires, poor fishing for tourists and burned up lawns are all elements of the situation. Cadillac has had an experience with a fire in the city park near Kenwood last week which is typical. A week ago Monday Fire Chief Maxwell and City Manager Johnston thought they had extinguished it. They had to go up again last Tuesday and Thursday they were sure they had it out. There was no sign of it Friday, Saturday and Sunday but it broke out again Monday, smoldering along in old logs under the ground, owing to the exceedingly dry conditions of the soil. About 150 square feet have been burned over some 40 rods from the Lake Shore Boulevard. When a fire burns now it burns clean. Even the roots of the grasses go, as everything is dry as tinder, with no moisture in the ground. All humus is destroyed by the brush fires. The light soils of this region are so dry in some sections of the county that corn has not sprouted. Most crops will be failures if relief does not come at once. Hay is in terrible shape, with pastures burned up by the scorching temperatures and lack of rain for such a long spell. Should rain not save the corn for a little ensilage this winter many farmers will be hard put. Cummer and Diggins have a patrolman going out from each end of their road every 24 hours although the company is operating only one engine a day. If fire ever gets started in the heavy timber during the present dry spell the loss probably would be heavy. State and federal deputies have the fire in the Ruggles timber in Slagle Township under control after a battle of 44 hours in which 100 fighters were enlisted to save one of the big hardwood tracts left in this section of the state. Miles of lanes were plowed and the blaze finally was under control. Some 1,200 acres of standing timber were the owners, reports of the wardens state. Tourists and local sportsmen complain of the poor fishing owing to the absence of rain. Streams are clear as crystal and the wary trout are hard to get these days.