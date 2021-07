Van Aert wins after cresting Mont Ventoux ahead of rivals. Pogacar extends lead, though shows moment of fallibility. Cavendish beats time cut to keep his Tour dream alive. As cracks go, this was more of a sliver. Not so much blood in the water as a scratch on the arm. But there is just a chance that Tadej Pogacar might not have won this Tour de France after all. The 22 year-old UAE Team Emirates rider, whose defence of his yellow jersey had until Wednesday been going so swimmingly he might as well have been fitted with a snorkel and flippers, was actually dropped on a climb.