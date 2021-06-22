Football rumours: Rafael Benitez edging towards Premier League return
The move could, however, be complicated by ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre’s potential arrival in England. Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez appears to be heading closer to a Merseyside return. The Mirror reports representatives of the 61-year-old Spaniard, whose last Premier League appointment ended with Newcastle in 2019, held talks with Everton’s owners at the weekend. The paper says Benitez, who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005, is still likely to be hired despite fan backlash to earlier reporting he was being considered for the manager’s job at Everton.www.shropshirestar.com