Football rumours: Rafael Benitez edging towards Premier League return

Instead of excitement at the prospect of signing a top-class manager, Everton fans have run the gamut of emotions from denial to anger and now there are signs that a depressive acceptance has set in. They are resigned to the fact that Rafa Benitez is the new boss at Goodison Park.They also have to accept the influence that Alisher Usmanov has on the club. The billionaire is so certain that Benitez is the right man for the job that he has convinced the owner Farhad Moshiri to pay the former Liverpool manager in the region of £15 million a...