Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours: Rafael Benitez edging towards Premier League return

Shropshire Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe move could, however, be complicated by ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre’s potential arrival in England. Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez appears to be heading closer to a Merseyside return. The Mirror reports representatives of the 61-year-old Spaniard, whose last Premier League appointment ended with Newcastle in 2019, held talks with Everton’s owners at the weekend. The paper says Benitez, who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005, is still likely to be hired despite fan backlash to earlier reporting he was being considered for the manager’s job at Everton.

www.shropshirestar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Lucien Favre
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football Club#Ex Borussia Dortmund#Mirror#Spaniard#The Champions League#Reds#Guardian#United#The Liverpool Echo#European#Anfield#La Voix Des Sport#Psv Eindhoven#Voetbal International#Bayern Munich#Ac Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Everton confirm appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Rafael Benitez as their new manager, replacing Carlo Ancelotti.The Italian boss left for Real Madrid earlier this summer and the Toffees’ search for a new man in the dugout saw them linked with the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo and former incumbent David Moyes.But it is Benitez who has taken over on a three-year deal, despite some protestations from the fanbase at appointing the Spaniard who was previously a success with their Merseyside rivals, Liverpool.The Club’s Majority Shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, said: “Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Threatening banner left near Rafael Benitez’s home as Everton appointment nears

A banner threatening Everton’s manager-in-waiting Rafa Benitez if he completes his move to Goodison Park has been placed near his Merseyside home. Images of the sinister message reading “we know where you live” were posted on social media on Monday. It prompted immediate condemnation from the overwhelming majority of Evertonians, appalled at the targeting of the 61-year-old coach and his family.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Rafael Benitez will bring Everton success, according to Farhad Moshiri.

Rafael Benitez will bring Everton success, according to Farhad Moshiri. Despite strong resistance from some supporters, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says that incoming manager Rafael Benitez “ticks all the boxes.”. After a Merseyside derby in 2007, a part of the crowd could never forgive or forget the former Liverpool manager’s...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

New boss Rafael Benitez signals Everton changes

The time for whining should be finished for Everton supporters. New manager Rafael Benitez has already started planning to win games at Everton. If he does that and brings silverware to an Everton trophy case that hasn’t had a new one since 1995, he’ll find a spot in blue heaven.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Rafael Benitez faces rancorous reception and fine margins at Everton

Instead of excitement at the prospect of signing a top-class manager, Everton fans have run the gamut of emotions from denial to anger and now there are signs that a depressive acceptance has set in. They are resigned to the fact that Rafa Benitez is the new boss at Goodison Park.They also have to accept the influence that Alisher Usmanov has on the club. The billionaire is so certain that Benitez is the right man for the job that he has convinced the owner Farhad Moshiri to pay the former Liverpool manager in the region of £15 million a...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

A look at managers who have crossed the divide as Rafael Benitez joins Everton

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has been appointed as the new Everton boss much to almost widespread opposition from supporters. A large section of the fanbase have never forgiven the Spaniard, who won the Champions League and FA Cup in a six-year spell at Anfield, for describing the Toffees as a “small club” following a Merseyside derby in 2007.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Rafael Benitez to be named new Everton manager on three-year deal

Rafael Benitez will be announced as the new Everton manager on Thursday on a three-year contract. The Spaniard will be the first former Liverpool manager to move from Anfield to Goodison Park and knows he faces the mammoth challenge of winning over a section of the Everton fanbase opposed to his arrival.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Inter Milan Want Liverpool Defender

Liverpool have been very focused on signing new players to increase their chances of winning some silverware next season. The Reds finished the 2020/21 campaign without winning any silverware and narrowly securing Champions League football for next season. It goes without saying that Jurgen Klopp and his men will hope...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Rafa Benitez edging closer to becoming Everton manager

It is believed Everton are close to announcing Rafa Benitez as the clubs new manager. It has now been four weeks since the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti who left the club to return to Real Madrid in a move that was 'right for him and his family.'. Nuno Espirito...
UEFABBC

Premier League to help deliver 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football clubs

Around 1.5m more people than before will have access to Automated External Defibrillators at grassroots venues as part of a Premier League initiative. The Premier League will work with the Football Association and Football Foundation to fund defibrillators at more than 2,000 facilities. The move comes just two weeks after...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Newcastle United sent transfer warning, Leeds United eye £31million asset plus Aston Villa plot Arsenal and Chelsea raids: Premier League rumours

Newcastle United will be looking to strengthen in several areas this summer, including at centre-back, where they continue to track Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. Elsewhere in the top flight, several clubs are still looking for a new manager, including Everton following the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Scott Parker leaves Fulham by mutual consent after Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League last season... with rumours he is set to take over at Bournemouth

Scott Parker has left Fulham by mutual consent after two seasons as permanent manager at the club. The Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League last season, and leaves amid rumours he is to become the new Bournemouth manager. Chairman Shahid Khan, said: 'Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy