Oreos, Chips Ahoy! and Ritz get into a sporting mood

Oreos are the best-selling cookie in the world, according to Quartz. They've been around for over 100 years — since 1912, to be exact — and are sold in over 100 countries, too, according to the website of Oreo's parent company Mondelez International. One could argue that the legendary legacy of these little sandwich cookies is equally built on just how classic they are — chocolate crunch plus vanilla creme equals endless nostalgia, good memories, and reliable tastiness, of course — as well as the genius new flavors this brand endlessly churns out. Oreo keeps us guessing and excited with its boundless creativity. Just as much as fans love the original Oreo, they love to tune in for limited edition, gotta-catch-em-before-they're-gone varieties like Candy Corn, Lemon, Carrot Cake, Birthday Cake, Red Velvet, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Pistachio, Mint, Piña Colada, and Waffle & Syrup (via The New York Times).