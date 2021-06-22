Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Oreos, Chips Ahoy! and Ritz get into a sporting mood

By Gill Hyslop contact
Bakery and Snacks
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Olympic Games around the corner, Nabisco – the official cookie and cracker sponsor of Team USA – is streaking towards the winning line with the release of limited edition products and the launch of the Togetherness Games sweepstakes. The postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic games are scheduled to start...

www.bakeryandsnacks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Melissa Stockwell
Person
Tom Schaar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Oreos Chips Ahoy#Team Usa Chips Ahoy#American#Twitter#Oreo#Belvita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksNewport News-Times

Mint Chocolate Chip-Oreo Ice Cream Cake

I love anything mint chocolate! I also feel like the classic Oreo cookie with mint filling is a match made in Heaven. I am pretty sure that it doesn’t get any better than combining mint chip ice cream, mint Oreo cookies and sweet whipped cream. This ice cream cake can...
Recipesstaradvertiser.com

Chip, chip hooray for guac

This guacamole is the definitive recipe adapted from Josefina Howard, chef at the original Rosa Mexicano restaurant in Manhattan. It is dead simple to make, requiring only 15 minutes. It’s also easily scaled to serve a crowd, which is good, because you’ll need a lot of it, even if your potluck is only for a party of one.
Food & Drinksnoblepig.com

Patriotic Oreo Balls

Patriotic Oreo Balls – they’re a fine line between cookie and candy, but festive all the same. Cap off your patriotic celebrations with one of these star-spangled desserts that feed a crowd. I’m talking a gorgeous flag cake, patriotic cones, and firecracker cupcakes. Which festive dessert is for you?. Patriotic...
Recipesrecipes.net

Oreo Turkeys Recipe

Make Thanksgiving extra-special with these Oreo turkeys. Oreos are coved in chocolate and decorated with butterscotch sticks and candy eyeballs. Begin by melting chocolate candy coating according to package directions. With the Oreo placed on a fork, dip Oreos in chocolate and place on parchment paper. Immediately add 4 candy...
Food & Drinksthedenverhousewife.com

The Best Oreo S’more Dip

Cookies and Cream or Oreo S’more Dip is an ooey-gooey s’more dip the family can enjoy. Oreo S’mores dip can be cooked on the grill or in an oven for an easy and delicious dessert. Oreo’s are a family favorite in our home and we love anything cookies n’ cream....
Food & Drinksgordonramsayclub.com

Mocha Chocolate Cupcakes with Oreos Recipe

These mocha chocolate cupcakes with Oreos are so rich, moist, and delicious! They go ideally with a cup of coffee or tea. Plus, they are a great energetic breakfast. You will need 30 minutes to prepare them plus 25 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For...
Food & Drinksfoodcontessa.com

The Best Oreo Cream Cheesecake Recipe

This is a beautiful and easy Oreo cheesecake dessert that is so creamy and delicious! It has a similar taste of the popular Oreos – so if you are a fan then this cheesecake is the perfect thing for you! Plus, you will need just several minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Beautiful Peach Ombre Cake

Leave a Comment · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This beautiful peach ombre cake decorated with buttercream frosting is an elegant yet simple design for even the most amateur cake decorator. This birthday cake was created for my fourteen year old daughter. She told me exactly...
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

The Best Gourmet Chocolates, According to Our Taste Test

If there's one snack I can count on to make my taste buds happy, it's chocolate. Nothing beats a flavorful bar with a satisfying crunch or a piece of sweet truffle that melts in my mouth. But not all chocolates are created equal. There’s the mainstream candy bar, which is all the rage during Halloween season, and then there’s gourmet chocolate, the decadent treat that can take your palate to a whole new level.
Recipesvegkitchen.com

Best Homemade Vegan Ice Cream Recipes

Ice cream is the perfect treat for those hot summer days. But it can be hard for vegans to enjoy this chilly treat. Ice cream, by definition, contains dairy, and many dairy-free brands at the store are pricey. That's why I compiled this list of the best homemade vegan ice cream recipes. Now everyone can enjoy a scoop or two this summer without breaking the bank!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Not Impressed With These Jarred Birthday Cakes

When it comes to grabbing a quick and easy snack filled with birthday cake flavor, you have a ton of choices at your disposal. Oreos, jelly beans, and even protein bars have tapped into this super sweet flavor that can get anyone celebrating (via Taste of Home). No one can deny these snacks have truly tapped into a unique taste, but when it comes to actually getting a pre-made birthday cake, your expectations go beyond taste. The best cakes feature proper proportions of frosting, a delectably moist crumb that can hold together no matter what, and even extra cookies or graham crackers to add texture (via Tasty).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Oreo Just Announced 2 New Flavors Inspired By These Popular Desserts

Oreos are the best-selling cookie in the world, according to Quartz. They've been around for over 100 years — since 1912, to be exact — and are sold in over 100 countries, too, according to the website of Oreo's parent company Mondelez International. One could argue that the legendary legacy of these little sandwich cookies is equally built on just how classic they are — chocolate crunch plus vanilla creme equals endless nostalgia, good memories, and reliable tastiness, of course — as well as the genius new flavors this brand endlessly churns out. Oreo keeps us guessing and excited with its boundless creativity. Just as much as fans love the original Oreo, they love to tune in for limited edition, gotta-catch-em-before-they're-gone varieties like Candy Corn, Lemon, Carrot Cake, Birthday Cake, Red Velvet, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Pistachio, Mint, Piña Colada, and Waffle & Syrup (via The New York Times).
Food & DrinksFood Beast

OREO Reveals New Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie Flavors

Two new flavors of OREO cookies were revealed today, both of which seem to be limited edition releases: Salted Caramel Brownie and Apple Cider Donut. Coming out first, Salted Caramel Brownie OREO cookies will make their debut on grocery shelves this July, while Apple Cider Donuts will start appearing in August. The delicious deets of the cookies are as follows:
Food & DrinksThrillist

Apparently, the Edges of Ritz Crackers are Meant to Cut Cheese

There's a reason for those ridges. There is arguably no better combination than crackers and cheese. And when it comes to crackers, Ritz are a classic choice. They're reliable, tasty, and their golden brown color and perfectly scalloped edges make any cheeseboard look that much nicer. Turns out, those scalloped edges are more than purely aesthetic, however, they're functional.
Restaurantsgoodhousekeeping.com

Krispy Kreme doughnuts now come in ice cream flavours

Krispy Kreme is combining two of our absolute favourite things for its latest range: doughnuts and ice cream!. Krispy Kreme’s new ice cream inspired Summer Chill range sees the iconic doughnut brand bring the flavours of mint choc chip and raspberry ripple to their doughnuts. But that’s not all… these flavours are also being used to make new Krispy Kreme milkshakes, and they look outrageous!

Comments / 0

Community Policy