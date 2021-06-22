KEVIL — Harry Lee Moss, 77, of Kevil, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. Harry was born in Kevil on September 18, 1943, to the late Rudy and Dorothy Lee Moss. He was a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. Harry married the love of his life, Mavis Jean Moss, on March 19, 1965. He retired from the McCracken County Road Department after 28 1/2 years of service. After his service with the county, Harry went on to operate a gravel pit with James Enlow Inc. for 13 years. Harry was honored as a Duke of Paducah as well as a Kentucky Colonel. In his lifetime, he enjoyed raising cattle and goats, as well as farming. Harry also loved all his close friends and family that he met at auctions he loved to attend.