Connie Kelly
Connie Kelly, 89, of Reidland, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah after a courageous battle with cancer. Connie was born in Dover, Tennessee, on April 8, 1932, to the late Carson Snoddy and Gertrude Cox Goff. She was a business office supervisor at Bellsouth for 33 years until she retired. Connie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always wearing a smile. She was a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church.