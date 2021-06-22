Cancel
Paducah, KY

Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Sinclair Wood

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Andrew “Andy” Sinclair Wood, 98, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah. Andrew was born in New York City, New York, on May 20, 1923, and he was raised and attended primary and secondary schools in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and he later attended graduate school at Polytechnic Institute in Brooklyn and obtained both master’s and doctorate degrees in organic chemistry.

