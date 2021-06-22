Motorcycle awareness tips

It is the season of motorcycles and cars joining each out other the roads of Minnesota! Safe riding practices and cooperation from all road users will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our counties highways. But it’s especially important for drivers to understand the safety challenges faced by motorcyclists such as size and visibility, and motorcycle riding practices like down-shifting and weaving to know how to anticipate and respond to them. By raising motorists’ awareness, both drivers and riders will be safer sharing the road.