Coon Rapids, MN

Segal cards 16th place at state golf meet

By Jason Olson jason.olson@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Park’s Izzy Segal closed out her prep golf career with a 16th place finish at the Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids June 15-16. Segal opened the two-round tournament with a 75 to share 10th place before firing an 80 (25th best score on the day) to end her tournament. This was a first in a long time for an Orioles golfer and is believed to be the only section girls golf champion in school history.

www.hometownsource.com
