We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Fact: Registering for wedding gifts is actually one of the most exciting parts of planning your big day. While making your registry might seem like a low-level project on your to-do list, it's one of the first wedding planning tasks you should tackle after getting engaged. Luckily for you, The Knot makes it as easy as possible to register for everything you want with our all-in-one registry tool. But, with so many products out there, you're probably wondering what to put on your wedding registry. Fear not: We've created the ultimate wedding registry checklist to ensure you've registered for everything you could ever need for newlywed life.