Data Protection: Three-quarters Of British SMEs Well Positioned – Usercentrics Reports

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall and medium-sized enterprises seem to be strongly positioned in the data protection sector, according to a recent survey of 600 German, French and British executives conducted by technology company Usercentrics and the non-profit association Siinda, in cooperation with the research institute Innofact. The survey results place the British firms at the top of the ranking, with 76.5% of executives agreeing that their company has up-to-date data protections, followed by Germany with 68 % and France with 61%.

