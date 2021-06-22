Data Protection: Three-quarters Of British SMEs Well Positioned – Usercentrics Reports

Around 59 zettabytes (ZB) of data – that’s 59 with 21 zeros after it – were expected to be created, captured, copied and consumed in the world, according to Global DataSphere from International Data Corporation (IDC). The ratio of unique data created and captured to data copied and consumed, is roughly 1:9, but the trend is toward less unique and more replicated data. The Covid-19 pandemic hindered the creation of new data but increased the consumption of downloaded and streamed video. IDC predicts that the amount of data created over the next three years will be more than the data created over the past 30 years, and the world will create more than three times the data over the next five years than it did in the previous five.