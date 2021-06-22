Data Protection: Three-quarters Of British SMEs Well Positioned – Usercentrics Reports
Small and medium-sized enterprises seem to be strongly positioned in the data protection sector, according to a recent survey of 600 German, French and British executives conducted by technology company Usercentrics and the non-profit association Siinda, in cooperation with the research institute Innofact. The survey results place the British firms at the top of the ranking, with 76.5% of executives agreeing that their company has up-to-date data protections, followed by Germany with 68 % and France with 61%.martechseries.com