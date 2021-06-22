Meet the 12 Women Off to Vie For US Basketball’s Seventh Straight Olympic Gold

FARGO, N.D. — Three time Olympian and gold medalist Gigi Marvin is a part of the movement for women’s hockey and is hoping to bring more changes to the sport. “We have so many role models for guys but its so different when you see someone who looks like you going out there and I have teammates who gave birth are now moms and still go out dominating,” Marvin said. “I think it’s imperative girls to see other girls being successful and completing hard and being relentless on the ice.”