Meet the 12 Women Off to Vie For US Basketball’s Seventh Straight Olympic Gold

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Olympic women’s basketball team has officially been named ahead of the Tokyo Games this summer. In a Monday-morning Today Show appearance, legendary coach Dawn Staley, along with legends in their own right Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, announced the 12-person roster. The talented group is packed with veteran players and Olympic newbies alike, and they will be aiming to win the country’s seventh consecutive – and ninth overall – gold medal.

