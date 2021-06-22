Cancel
China

Crackdown Brings Resignations At Embattled Hong Kong Pro-democracy Paper

By Su Xinqi
International Business Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong's embattled pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has been hit by a wave of resignations as authorities push to silence the outspoken tabloid and staff mull whether to leave or stay until the bitter end. On late Monday afternoon, Apple Daily's 1,000-odd staff got the news they had long expected...

Jimmy Lai
#Hong Kong Police#Democracy#Crackdown#Apple Daily#Afp
Beijing, CN
China
