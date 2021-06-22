DoorDash Partners With Albertsons For On-demand Grocery Delivery

Amazon, Apple most valuable brands but China’s rising – Kantar survey. Amazon and Apple are the world’s most valuable brands but Chinese brands are rising up the leaders list and are more valuable than Europe’s top brands, according to a global ranking by Kantar’s BrandZ. Amazon, founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, remained the world’s most valuable brand with an estimated value of $684 billion, followed by Apple, founded in 1976, at $612 billion and Google at $458 billion, Kantar said. Tencent, China’s biggest social media and video games company, was the People’s Republic’s top brand, in fifth place, while Alibaba was in seventh place.