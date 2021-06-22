Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

DoorDash Partners With Albertsons For On-demand Grocery Delivery

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon, Apple most valuable brands but China’s rising – Kantar survey. Amazon and Apple are the world’s most valuable brands but Chinese brands are rising up the leaders list and are more valuable than Europe’s top brands, according to a global ranking by Kantar’s BrandZ. Amazon, founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, remained the world’s most valuable brand with an estimated value of $684 billion, followed by Apple, founded in 1976, at $612 billion and Google at $458 billion, Kantar said. Tencent, China’s biggest social media and video games company, was the People’s Republic’s top brand, in fifth place, while Alibaba was in seventh place.

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albertsons#Doordash#Europe#Food Drink#Doordash Partners#Chinese#Tencent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Google
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketMinneapolis Star Tribune

Target-owned Shipt grocery delivery offers dietary preferences options

Grocery delivery company Shipt is further customizing its grocery delivery service, allowing customers to save dietary preferences through the Target-owned company's app or website. Shipt said on Thursday that some options were starting immediately, including allowing customers to note if they are on a particular diet such as Keto or...
Food & DrinksPosted by
pymnts

India’s Zomato Touts New Investment In Pivot Back To Grocery Delivery

In today’s digital food delivery market, the restaurant and grocery categories are running together. In advance of its initial public offering (IPO) on July 14, senior executives from India-based restaurant delivery service Zomato, which operates in nine countries across three continents, revealed at a press briefing Thursday (July 8) that the company plans to return to grocery delivery on a more permanent basis, after a brief grocery stint under the name Zomato Market that launched in April 2020.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Deliveroo hikes forecasts as food delivery demand stays strong

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo (ROO.L) reported an 88% jump in quarterly food orders and raised its annual order value forecasts on Thursday, as people remained hooked on having meals and groceries delivered to their home. The food-delivery firm, which connects customers with over 115,000 restaurants and grocers in...
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Getir Acquires Grocery Delivery Startup BLOK

Getir, the rapid grocery delivery business that has launched in the UK and across Europe in recent months, has acquired startup firm BLOK to boost its operations. The addition of BLOK, founded in February 2021 and currently operating across several cities in Southern Europe including Madrid, Barcelona and Milan, will provide Getir immediate access into Spain and Italy, with Portugal soon to follow. Getir will also take on board BLOK’s existing team of more than 120 employees.
Food & DrinksTechCrunch

Rohlik raises $119M at a $1.2B valuation to grow its 2-hour grocery delivery service in Europe

Rohlik, a Czech startup that has built an online grocery ordering and delivery business selling grocery fare — which it procures itself wholesale, or in partnership with established businesses, combining that with items sourced from local small businesses — has picked up €100 million ($119 million at today’s rates). This Series C investment values Rohlik at €1 billion ($1.2 billion).
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Chinese Grocery Delivery Tycoon Shrugs Off Reduced IPO In U.S.

Chinese online grocer Dingdong Maicai drastically cut the size of its initial public offering, but its founder Liang Changlin insists the industry still has a great deal of potential for growth and the Shanghai-based startup is ready to capitalize on it. “I am confident of our growth,” he says in...
Grocery & Supermaketbuffalonynews.net

Popular Russian grocery delivery service eyes US market

One of Russia's top rapid grocery-delivery providers, Samokat, said it will launch a service in New York as soon as August, to take advantage of the booming post-pandemic market. In the US, Samokat (the Russian for 'scooter') will operate under the name Buyk. The founders of the St. Petersburg-based company...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

DoorDash Makes Play For D2C Grocery With July Fourth Meat-Free Grilling Kits

As the walls separating restaurants and grocery stores continue to decay, DoorDash is using a (metaphorical) wrecking ball to speed up the process with its new partnership. The company announced Monday (June 28) that it is collaborating with plant-based protein company Beyond Meat to offer meat-free grilling kits for July Fourth. The kits feature uncooked Beyond Meat patties, a custom mitt and apron, a bottle opener, grilling tools and a recipe guide.
RetailStreetInsider.com

DoorDash (DASH), Beyond Meat (BYND) Introduce Limited Edition Summer Grilling Kits For On-Demand Delivery

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, announced today a partnership with Beyond MeatÂ®, a leader in plant-based meat, to offer limited-edition, July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer's hottest grilling essential: the sizzling new Beyond BurgerÂ®. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new type of convenience store owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran sizes up state of grocery post-pandemic

Increased consumer digital engagement, e-commerce usage and food-at-home purchases likely won’t shrink back to pre-pandemic levels as COVID-19 abates, Albertsons Cos. President and CEO Vivek Sankaran said this week at the FMI Midsummer Strategic Executive Exchange. Sankaran spoke in a Q&A with McKinsey & Co. senior partner Sajal Kohli during...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Trigo Partners With Google Cloud to Increase Checkoutless Grocery

Frictionless technology among food retailers has experienced rapid growth and increased demand across the world. Checkout tech provider Trigo is now making it easier for retailers to accelerate their digital transformations to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous stores by signing a partnership agreement to join Google Cloud’s partner ecosystem. Under the...
Grocery & SupermaketTechCrunch

Walmart’s AI is getting smarter about grocery delivery

As Walmart’s grocery delivery services have continued to boom, posing competition to companies like Amazon and Instacart, the tech that Walmart uses has expanded too. Today, Walmart shared information about how it’s training its AI to make smarter substitutions in online grocery orders. Bringing this technology to grocery delivery isn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy