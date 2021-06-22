The digital euro offers better data protection than private stablecoins, ECB states
European Central Bank (ECB) board member Fabio Panetta has stated believing that a digital euro would offer better data protection than privately issued stablecoins. The board member criticised the pursuit of profit by private companies and stressed that it was in their commercial interest to collect data about their users. Panetta told the Financial Times that the ECB is not like private companies and has no commercial interest in storing, managing or monetising user data.thepaypers.com