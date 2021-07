The Germany-based digital asset management solutions company BLOXXON has announced it will be active as a node operator on Polymath's Polymesh blockchain. The Polymesh blockchain is intended to solve challenges in the public infrastructure with regard to identity, compliance, confidentiality and governance. Polymath therefore relies on verified capital market participants for node operators in order to guarantee the security and functionality of the blockchain and ensures that transactions are confirmed by known entities. Polymesh is currently in the phase of an Incentivised Testnet (ITN) and participants can earn rewards while testing its functionality. However, it is not yet possible to use real assets.