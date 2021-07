UK-based independent ATM software company KAL has teamed with payments technology company EVO Payments to develop an ATM service which is now available across Europe. KAL’s multivendor software allows ATM deployers to select machines from over 40 vendors, while EVO’s infrastructure delivers card scheme compliance. The service allows a bank or IAD to choose any ATM type they want and any location across the EEA, Switzerland, and the UK and deploy it with Visa/Mastercard acceptance at short notice. The solution includes the ATM software, the ATM host, the Visa/Mastercard acceptance and the clearing and settlement services. The bank or IAD simply has to make the hardware available and organise CIT cash in transit services.