WNH: The New Productivity Paradigm Where Work Gets Done

When remote working first kicked in during the pandemic, tech savvy employees happily bid goodbye to stressful commutes and welcomed the ability to roll out of bed and roll right into work, logging in to meetings in their PJs literally five minutes after brushing their teeth. A couple of months in, knowledge workers started to realise that this flexibility can be too much of a good thing. Many at-home workers find themselves sleeping in, procrastinating and then working through the night. Work-life balance has suffered from lack of mental and physical division, and frequent interruptions from parents, siblings and package deliveries make it hard to stay focused. There's also the loneliness from the absence of watercooler banter among teammates. In addition to being a workplace, the office has long served as a social anchor. Pioneers of remote working in Silicon Valley know the importance of organising periodic team meets and creating dynamic workspaces that facilitate casual collisions among colleagues. Office spaces are also designed so that employees can snack more, chat more and get more inspiration.