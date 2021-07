(July 8): Citigroup Inc hired Varun Matta from CIMB as head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking for the Asean region to lead a push in dealmaking. Matta, who will join the US bank in a few months in Singapore, will be a managing director and also cover some sponsor clients for the region, the bank said in an email. The area includes countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore.