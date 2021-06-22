Super League clubs are failing to see the bigger picture in a World Cup year

The USA Men's National Team took silver at the FINA World League Super Final following a hard fought loss to Montenegro, 9-8. Current photo via USA Water Polo. Tbilisi, Georgia – July 1 – The USA Men’s National Team took silver at the FINA World League Super Final following a hard fought loss to Montenegro, 9-8, earlier today. Hannes Daube continued to pace the Team USA offense with three goals while Drew Holland played strong again in net recording nine saves. Holland was named goalkeeper of the tournament for his efforts. This is the third silver medal in Super Final history for the men’s program joining second place finishes in 2008 and 2016. Stats are available for each match by clicking here, with streaming replays available of the final three days of competition via FloSports, by clicking here (subscription required). Nominees to the U.S. Olympic Men’s Water Polo roster will be announced tomorrow, July 2 at 11am pt.