UTP to host sixth World Engineering, Science and Technology Congress virtually

By Tristan Dielenberg
theedgemarkets.com
 16 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (June 22): Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) will host the sixth World Engineering, Science and Technology Congress (ESTCON2020) from July 13 to 15 this year. The university noted in statement that it is hosting the three-day congress with support from the Ministry of Higher Education and Academy of Sciences Malaysia, and in collaboration with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Yayasan UTP and the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF). It added that the congress will be officiated by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

