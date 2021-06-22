SMEs and MSMEs Bad Loans Double to 60% in April and May

Small-business owners who obtained a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in 2020 need to pay close attention to their forgiveness period, as the window of time to avoid payments of principal and interest is closing. For example, if you obtained a PPP loan on April 15, 2020 and took the maximum coverage period of 24 weeks, you will have until this August 30 to apply for forgiveness. If you fail to apply for forgiveness in time, you will be responsible for monthly interest and principal loan payments. While you can still apply for forgiveness later, you will be making monthly payments of principal and interest until your forgiveness request is approved by the bank and the Small Business Association (SBA). The bank and SBA have up to five months to approve your forgiveness request.