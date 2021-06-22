Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Subscribed to Shyam Metalics IPO? Here’s How you Can Find Your Allotment Status

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Shyam Metalics & Energy has finalized its IPO share allotment status. The issue size of Rs 909 crore was subscribed over 121 times. The issue price for the IPO was Rs 303-Rs 306 and each lot was 45 shares. There are a couple of ways for subscribers to...

in.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Shyam Metalics Ipo#Investing Com#Shyam Metalics Energy#Rs#Pan Application#Ifsc#Bse#Geojit Financial Services#Reliance Securities#Angel Broking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Computerstechgig.com

Here's how you can upgrade your system to Windows 11 beta

Windows 11 is the next big stuff for the more than a billion desktops and PCs that are already running Windows 10. As a result, with the new operating system,. made sure to put its best foot forward. With the release of Windows 11 in late June, this became evident....
EconomyCIO

Welcome to the subscription economy. Here’s how it can benefit your business.

The age of the subscription economy has arrived. The concept is growing at a rapid pace across the US and Europe for services of all kinds. In the last decade, subscription models – such as Netflix for TV, Spotify for music, Adobe Creative Cloud for design services, and Ring for home security – have steadily weaved themselves into our everyday lives and businesses. Given the rapid pervasiveness of the model, it is clear that companies and individuals are realizing the many benefits of access to flexible, scalable technology on their terms.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Suffering Due to Buffering? Here's how You Can Improve Your Wifi Connection

As human beings, our hunger for entertainment and media never ends. Online streaming platforms keep us on the TAB with recent events and entertain us. With the proliferation of streaming services, the variety in format of media has increased. Some services might need greater internet strain than others. As a viewer, we all have experienced low resolution, buffering and lagging. This can ruin all the fun of your favorite TV show and this is frustrating. Anyone who is a regular online user understands this.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Equity indices flat in lacklustre trade, metals dip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were at flat levels during early hours on Thursday amid lacklustre trading and mixed global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 80 points or 0.15 per cent at 52,975 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 26 point or 0.16 per cent to 15,854.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Buy-Rated Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

The major stock market indexes have been hitting new highs lately leading to sky-high valuations of several stocks and making it difficult for investors to find true value stocks. The stocks of FedEx (FDX), Dell (DELL), General Dynamics (GD), and Cognizant (CTSH) have immense growth potential but are currently trading at low valuations. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.Value stocks were in focus earlier this year as investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks. While the fast-paced economic recovery and the low interest rate environment are helping growth stocks attract investors’ attention again, quality value stocks may have more room to run in the coming months. Investors’ interest in value stocks is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) and the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares’ (VTV) 14.9% and 15.5% respective year-to-date returns.
Stocksinvesting.com

A Safe Dividend And A Yield Trap

Imagine two closed-end funds (CEFs) that both yield upwards of 7%. Sounds great, right? Buy a bit of both and get $58.33 per month for every $10,000 you invest. Put in $500K and you’ve got a middle-class income dropping into your account without you having to do a thing. While...
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget AMC, these 4 Stocks are Better Buys for the Second Half of 2021

Meme stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has been slumping lately partly in response to its board of directors decision to cancel plans to issue new shares. Given its bleak growth prospects, the stock looks susceptible to an extended pullback. However, in contrast, we think the surging equity markets and rapid macroeconomic recovery should help fundamentally sound stocks The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Linde (NYSE:LIN), Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), and ABB Ltd (ABB) hit fresh price highs soon. Read on.Theatrical exhibition company AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is one of the most popular meme stocks of all time. Shares of AMC have gained 2,028.3% year-to-date, and 358.1% over the past three months. The company undertook aggressive marketing campaigns to extend its rally, such as announcing free popcorn and special screening offers to retail shareholders in June. However, the company scrapped its plans to issue 25 million additional shares yesterday, which caused its stock’s price to decline.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Increased Cloud Infrastructure Spending

The pandemic saw millions working, learning as well as shopping from home. This digital transformation has seen the cloud business gain immense popularity and demand lately. The increased dependency is likely to further drive the cloud market as more tech companies shift focus to the cloud business. Cloud Infrastructure Spending...
Stocksinvesting.com

5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Win Big in the Second Half of 2021

The Dow had ended the final day of the first half of 2021 in the green, primarily boosted by an uptick in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Boeing (NYSE:BA), to name a few. In fact, the blue-chip index gained more than 12% in the first half and defied cynical projections about a market retreat.
Businessinvesting.com

As India Inc Starts Hiring Again, Is It Time to Look at These 3 Workforce Stocks?

Investing.com -- Data from LinkedIn showed that hiring in India is picking up again. It dropped from 50% in March 2021 to 10% in April before rising up to 35% in May. While the numbers are still small, and nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, does this mean that companies dealing with recruitment and payroll service will see an increase in their stock prices?
Marketsinvesting.com

DeFi Aggregator Zerion Raises $8.2M In Funding Round

Zerion offers users a single point of entry for managing investments on Ethereum. DeFi aggregator Zerion has raised $8.2 million in a Series A funding round. The investment was led by Mosaic Ventures, with participation from Digital Currency Group, Blockchain.com Ventures, Lightspeed, and Placeholder. According to Zerion, the team will...
Stocksinvesting.com

Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade

Investing.com - Ethereum was trading at $2,134.58 by 07:04 (11:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21. The move downwards pushed Ethereum's market cap down to $252.85B, or 18.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
Stocksinvesting.com

What To Expect from the Stock Market in Q3 and Beyond

The S&P 500 (SPY) finished the first six months of the year with the best first-half finish since the dot com bubble days. The index gained 14.4%. The market was driven by COVID vaccinations that allowed the economy to reopen again as trillions in fiscal stimulus helped create demand. Even with concerns over inflation, the market continued to surge higher. But these significant gains combined with a more hawkish Federal Reserve has made some investors concerned that the Fed will pull the trigger sooner than expected, which could cause stocks to fall. I don't share that opinion, and I will tell you why in my six-month outlook. But first, let's recap the markets in the past week. Read on below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).
Currenciesinvesting.com

Crypto Forecast

Bitcoin traded sideways again on Wednesday in what looked more like a consolidation of the bear trend than a reversal pattern. This meant we were more likely to head lower eventually as we held strong resistance at 35500/36000 all this week. HOWEVER, a break above 36500 was a short term...
Economyinvesting.com

Forget Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock: Buy This Value Stock Instead

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been a popular topic for us at Motley Fool. And for good reason. The upside potential that exists as travel reopens is huge. Today, Air Canada’s stock price is still trading at less than half of pre-pandemic levels. But at least it’s survived. Nevertheless, some Motley Fool readers may by looking for a different opportunity — an opportunity with just as much upside potential. Well, I have something for you: Western Forest Products (TSX:WEF) stock.
Businessinvesting.com

Whirlpool Gains As JPMorgan, Goldman Reiterate Confidence

Investing.com – Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR ) rose more than 2.5% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as two banks, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM ), reiterated their faith in the company’s stock. The $280 target at Goldman Sachs represents an upside of almost 29% for the Whirlpool stock....
Stocksinvesting.com

4 “Pick And Shovel” Infrastructure Dividends Up To 6.5%

We individual investors have many edges on the Wall Street suits. Betting on the next government handout, however, is not one of them. Megatrends, on the other hand, are our wheelhouse. Professionals excel at “looking ahead” three to six months. Fortunately for us, their eyes glaze over beyond a year! This is where you and I can regain our advantage when it comes to infrastructure income investing.
Stocksraleighnews.net

Sensex gains 194 points, metal stocks surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Metal scrips surged during last hour of trading on Wednesday, lifting up key equity indices in an otherwise lacklustre session. The BSE SP Sensex closed 194 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 53,055 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 61 points or 0.39 per cent to 15,880.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Hot Tech Stocks Poised For Double-Digit Gains

You know it's been a good year for the market because it's been a great year for IPOs. With stock valuations as high as they are, there've been record numbers of companies coming to market to cash in. The companies we’re highlighting today IPO’d within the last month and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy