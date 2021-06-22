Live Well: Sunscreen Q&A that might surprise you

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Unlike oily skin that can be mattified or acne-prone skin that can be covered up, dry skin is difficult to deal with when it comes to foundation. Unfortunately, sometimes foundation can actually bring more attention to drier skin types, as a foundation can highlight flaky, dry patches on your face. "When working with clients with dry skin, my mission is to find foundations that have hydrating and nourishing ingredients, which not only improve texture and tone, but also a formula that will give a healthy radiant glow," explains celebrity makeup artist Mila Thomas. "Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, humectants, and emollients are both plumping and hydrating, making the skin supple and soft—liquid and cream formulas are also moisturizing and easily blendable, giving a more seamless silky coverage."