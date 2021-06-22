SAT Allows Vote on Carlyle Deal but PNB Housing Finance Can’t Declare Results
In what should come as a sigh of relief to PNB (NS: PNBK ) Housing Finance Ltd (NS: PNBH ) shareholders, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has allowed the company to hold its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 22. This meeting is being held so PNB Housing Finance can seek shareholder votes to approve the Rs 4,000 crore preferential allotment deal with private equity player Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG ).