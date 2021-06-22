SAT Allows Vote on Carlyle Deal but PNB Housing Finance Can’t Declare Results

The major stock market indexes have been hitting new highs lately leading to sky-high valuations of several stocks and making it difficult for investors to find true value stocks. The stocks of FedEx (FDX), Dell (DELL), General Dynamics (GD), and Cognizant (CTSH) have immense growth potential but are currently trading at low valuations. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.Value stocks were in focus earlier this year as investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks. While the fast-paced economic recovery and the low interest rate environment are helping growth stocks attract investors’ attention again, quality value stocks may have more room to run in the coming months. Investors’ interest in value stocks is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) and the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares’ (VTV) 14.9% and 15.5% respective year-to-date returns.